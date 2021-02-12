Meat Processing Equipment MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Meat which is modified in order to enhance taste or to improve its shelf life is known as processed meat. Meat processing consists of various steps and procedures such as salting, curing, fermenting and smoking. During meat processing process the meat is treated chemically or physically so as to make it desirable. These procedures may vary based upon the regional variations and animal origin. Generally, meat process includes pork and beef, but sometimes poultry is included.

Increase in consumption of meat and growing demand for superior quality meat are expected to create demand for processed meat. Furthermore, development of the standards of living, rising disposable income, rising demand for the processed food will fuel the growth of the meat processing equipment market. In addition, the presence of a large number of opportunities in developing countries and increase in initiations of governments expected to witness a robust growth of meat processing equipment. However, a dearth of skilled manpower, high cost associated with the meat processing equipment, side effects associated with the consumption of processed food are bottlenecks for the market.

The Meat Processing Equipment Market is classified on the basis of equipment, type of meat, methods and geographical regions.

Based on equipment, Global Meat Processing Equipment Market is segmented as

Meat Mixer

Meat Mincer

Meat Grinder

Meat Dicer

Massaging Equipment

Meat Blender

Meat Cutter

Based on type of meat, Global Meat Processing Equipment Market is segmented as

Unprocessed meat

Cooked meat

Processed meat

Structured meat

Based on source of meat, Global Meat Processing Equipment Market is segmented as

Pork

Beef

Horsemeat

Others

Rising trend of private label processed meat products, adoption of ready to cook and convenience foods trends are witnessed to make new strides in meat processing equipment market. Market players are focused on the APAC region by adopting inorganic growth strategies to enhance market share and expand their geographical presence. Major companies are coming up with improvised and innovative technologies in meat processing equipment in order to meet the requirements of the consumers by improving the standards and quality of the meat products. Favourable government initiatives contribute to the growth of meat processing equipment market. For instance, Government of India taken few initiatives in Union Budget 2017-2018 by releasing fund worth of $1.2Bn in order to improve the meat processing sector and to support the growth of the sector.

Geographically Meat Processing Equipment Market is segmented as Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and The Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for major revenue share of meat processing equipment market followed by Europe owing to easy availability of meat products, organised regulatory framework, high consumption of meat, rapid advancements in technologies, high adoption towards the ready to cook and convenience foods especially U.S. Pork and beef are the staple foods in the UK. Asia Pacific region witnessed a significant position in meat processing equipment market due to the demand for processed meat in the emerging countries, growing population and increase in consumption of meat but due to the ban on beef consumption in India by the government may hinder meat processing equipment market growth in India.

Some of the players in Meat Processing Equipment Market are JBT Corporation (U.S.), GEA Group AG (Germany), Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), Marel (Iceland), Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.),Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (U.S.), Millard Manufacturing Corp. (U.s), Bettcher Industries, Inc.(U.S), The Middleby Corporation(U.S)

In March 2016, Marel acquired MPS Meat processing systems to improve its product portfolio in development of full-line solution and equipment for meat processing industry.

