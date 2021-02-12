Specialty Fertilizers Market: Global Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: The granulated fertilizers that supply nutrients to soil and crops gradually are known as specialty fertilizers. These are classified into three types, slow-release fertilizers, controlled release fertilizers, and fertilizers associated with the enzymatic processes inhibitors. Slow-release fertilizers release the nutrients at a low predictable rate and controlled release fertilizers release the nutrients at predictable rates in a specific time period.

Market Outline: Specialty Fertilizers Market

Global specialty fertilizers market is expected to expand at tremendous growth rates due to it’s wide range of benefits over the traditional fertilizers. Furthermore, technological advancements, increase in support of governments, growing population pool, growing demand for food, growing awareness regarding health care concerns are further fuel the growth of specialty fertilizers. On the other hand, factors like complexity in production, high costs of specialty fertilizers are expected to hinder the growth of specialty fertilizers market.

The Specialty Fertilizers Market is classified on the basis of function, application, form and geographical regions.

Based on type, Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented as

Monopotassium Phosphate

Monoammonium Phosphate

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Sulphate

Potassium Chloride

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

UAN

Phosphoric Acid

Others

Based on crop, Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented as

Fruits and vegetables

Cereals and oilseeds

Turf and ornamentals

Others

Based on Applications, Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is segmented as

Agriculture

Horticulture

Aquaculture

Fertigation

Nutrition

Foliar

Specialty fertilizers are being attracted by agricultural sector owing to increased awareness about the sustainable agricultural practices, which further leads to the reduction in farming costs and provide environmental safety. Specialty fertilizers are highly utilized in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, cereals, pulses, and grains. Specialty fertilizers can also be used to grow ornamental and turf plants. Among these, farmers use specialty fertilizers mostly in the cultivation of grains and cereals crops. The key players of the specialty fertilizers market are undertaking strategic decisions of acquisitions, new product developments, expansions, and investments to maintain their position in the market.

Market segmented in Latin America, North America, Asia- Pacific, The Middle East & Africa and Europe. North America Specialty Fertilizers Market is expected to dominate the specialty fertilizers market. Increased production of cereals and grains in U.S., is the major driving force of the market. Europe is the largest producer of Fruits and Vegetables; hence, it is also expected to witness healthy growth in specialty fertilizers market. Asia-Pacific specialty fertilizers market is expected to be fastest-growing market due to shortage of arable land in countries in APAC particularly in developing countries such as India, China.

