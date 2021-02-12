Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a fast-developing field of technology with possibly substantial implications for national security. Defense departments of countries spanning US, European Union, Russia and China are financing the development of AI applications for a range of military functions. AI research is underway in the fields of intelligence collection and analysis, logistics, cyber operations, information operations, command and control, and in a variety of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. Already, AI has been incorporated into military operations in Iraq and Syria.

ALSO READ – https://topsitenet.com/article/872584-global-eco-friendly-plastic-bags-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2026/

Market Forecast’s latest report “Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense – Market and Technology Forecast to 2028” examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of AI technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years – 2020 -2028 in the AI for defense industry. It also examines AI markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report we analyze the market size of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market for the period 2020 – 2028. We primarily focus on the key markets – Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. As of now the United States remains the largest market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the defense sector followed by China and the European Union. Throughout the report we show how AI systems in defense are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including “steady state”, emergence of new AI technology.

ALSO READ – https://teletype.in/@jonhy.burg/q8hevvn_Y

In this report we have classified AI systems for defense industry under 5 major groups, apart from regions. We will research these 5 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2020 – 2028. These major groups are:

ALSO READ – https://wiseguy1011.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-eco-friendly-plastic-bags-market.html

(1) Technology – The 5 major technologies discussed are:

Integrated Solution

Data Analysis

Platform

Interface

Hardware

ALSO READ – https://wiseguyreports227850183.wordpress.com/2021/02/01/global-sausage-hotdog-casings-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2026/

(2) Application – The 8 key areas where AI systems for defense will make a big impact are:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

ALSO READ – https://penzu.com/p/52ef8fb4

(3) Offering – The 8 major offerings in this market are:

Machine Learning

Speech Recognition

Emotion Recognition

Computer Vision

AI Optimised Hardware

Robotic Process Automation

Cyber Defense

Biometric

(4) Type – We discuss about 7 types of AI systems for defense:

Reactive Machine

Limited Theory

Theory of Mind

Self Aware AI

Artificial Narrow Intelligence

Artificial General Intelligence

Artificial Super Intelligence

(5) End User – There are 4 major users of AI for defense:

Army

Air Force

Navy

Defense Department

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various Artificial Intelligence (AI) system tech in the defense market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key AI system markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope

Define and measure the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market

Financial forecast of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies

Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth

Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share

Analyze competitive developments

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Defense Market over the next eight years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global small sat business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the small sat market

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Related studies:

Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems – Market & Technology Forecast to 2028

Global Military Cyber Weapons – Market and Technologies Forecast to 2027

Global IoT Security – Market and Technology Forecast to 2027

Global Big Data Analytics In Defense & Aerospace – Market and Technology Forecast to 2026

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) – Market and Technology Forecast to 2027

Global Artificial Intelligence & Robotics for Defense, Market & Technology Forecast to 2027