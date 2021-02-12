Gluten Feed Market: Global MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Market Outline: Gluten Feed Market

Gluten is the mixture of storage proteins such as glutelin and prolamins, which are found in the wheat and other grains such as corn, rye, and barley among others. Gluten is majorly used in the pet feed and aquafeed to enhance the protein content which helps to maintain the animal health. Gluten can be obtained as a by-product during the production of corn syrup and corn starch. Healthy livestock requires sufficient quantity of phosphorous, proteins, and dietary fibers which can be obtained through gluten feed.

Market Dynamics: Gluten Feed Market

Growing food safety concerns, increase in animal welfare expenditure, and growth in usage of gluten feed as an alternative to fishmeal in aquaculture, rise in demand for protein-rich animal feed are anticipated to fuel the gluten feed market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the disposable income, rise in preference for healthy meat and other livestock products, cost-effectiveness of gluten feed, and increase in animal adoption rate are projected to bolster the gluten feed market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about gluten feed in underdeveloped regions, adverse reactions associated with the gluten feed, stringent regulations about the feed safety, and presence of alternative protein feed are anticipated to hinder the growth of the over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Gluten Feed Market

Gluten feed market is segmented on the basis of source type and livestock

Based on the source type, it is segmented into the following:

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Corn

Maize

Others

Based on the livestock, it is segmented into the following:

Poultry

Swine

Aquatic animals

Cattle

Equine

Pet animals

Others

Market Summary: Gluten Feed Market

Gluten feed market is growing at a significant CAGR owing to increase in the demand for protein-rich animal feed. Corn-gluten and wheat gluten are most commonly used in the gluten feed due to cost-effectiveness and raw material availability for the manufacturing. Gluten feed also used in the aquaculture sector for obtaining the better productivity. Market players are focusing on the development of novel gluten feed products with high quality and cost-effectiveness. Acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, and product launchings are key strategies followed by the companies for increasing their revenue share in global gluten feed market. For instance, in October 2012, European Union approved Syngenta corn variety – MIR 162 corn variety that contains corn gluten feed.

Regional Analysis: Gluten Feed Market

Geographically, gluten feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Increase in the animal welfare expenditure, rise in awareness about the protein-rich animal feed, increase in the population demanding for healthy meat and other livestock products, and growing pet adoption are anticipated to fuel the North America gluten feed market. Europe gluten feed market driven by increase in aquatic animal farming in Norway, Ireland, and Denmark, rise in use of gluten feed as a protein substituent in aquaculture, increase in the demand for healthy meat, and adoption of newer technologies for gluten feed production might boost the gluten feed market in Europe region. However, Asia Pacific gluten feed market growing at significant rate owing to rise in population preferring the meat and other livestock products, increase in awareness about animal health, rise in adoption of farm animals, and increase in disposable income.

Market Participants: Gluten Feed Market

Some of the players in market are Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Agrana Group (Austria), The Roquette Group (France), Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.), Commodity Specialists Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.), Bunge Ltd. (U.S.), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Tereos Syral (France) to name a few.

Notable Market Developments: Gluten Feed Market

In May 2017, Archer Daniels Midland Company acquired Israel based Industries Centres EOD for strengthening its agricultural feed product portfolio including gluten feed

