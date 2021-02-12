Dental 3D Printing Market Insights, Growth Statistics, Sales Analysis, Size Projection, Business Overview By 2023

Market Highlights

Dental 3D printing is used to produce customized designs for various categories of dental products such as dental implants, dental braces, crown, and bridges. Moreover, 3D dental printing involves the combination of CAD/CAM technology, oral scanning, designing, and 3D printing. The increasing incidence of dental caries and other dental-related diseases, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising geriatric population, and increasing adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and stringent government regulation for approval of 3D printing equipment may hamper the growth of global dental 3D printing market during the assessment period.

The global dental 3D printing market is dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new launches and strategic collaborations to hold its market position. For instance, in May 2017, Stratasys Ltd., a 3D printing, and additive manufacturing solutions company introduced Stratasys J700 Dental 3D Printing Solution for orthodontics.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global dental 3D printing market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing oral care expenditure, and rising popularity of digital dentistry among the people. Additionally, the growing occurrences of dental caries and tooth loss associated with the aging population are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in this region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector coupled with the growing incidence of dental-related problems. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the assessment period owing to growing disposable income, increasing incidence of dental caries, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global dental 3D printing market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation

The global dental 3D printing market has been segmented into product and service, technology, application, and end-user.

The market on the basis of product and service has been segmented into equipment, materials, and services. The equipment segment has been segmented into dental 3D scanners and Dental 3D printers. The materials segment has been segmented into plastic, metal, and other materials.

The market on the basis of technology has been segmented into vat Photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, polyjet technology, selective laser sintering, and other technologies. The vat Photopolymerization has been further segmented into stereolithography and digital light processing.

The market, by application, has been segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics, dental academic and research institutes.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dental 3D printing market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., DWS Systems, Renishaw Plc., Formlabs, Prodways group, SLM Solutions Group, Carbon, Inc., Concept Laser GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Rapid Shape GmbH, Asiga, and Roland DG.

