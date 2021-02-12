Heart Failure Drugs Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Heart Failure Drugs Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13,069.75 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.79% during the forecast period.

Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle is unable to pump enough blood to the body’s need for blood and oxygen. This results in fatigue and shortness of breath and sometimes results in a cough.

Factors such as rising cases of cardiovascular disorders, increasing geriatric population, and the constantly changing lifestyle habits (such as unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity) make individuals more susceptible to arrhythmia and heart failure are driving the market growth. Additionally, a strong pipeline and product approvals are also driving the market growth. However, serious side-effects hamper the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

Global Heart Failure Drugs Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, and End User. The market, based on type, has been segmented into Beta-Blockers, ACE Inhibitors, Angiotensin-Receptor Neprilysin Inhibitors (ARNI), Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Diuretic, and others. The global heart failure drugs market, by end-user, has been categorized as hospitals, specialty centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global heart failure drugs market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. As per MRFR analysis, the Americas was the largest market for heart failure drugs in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the review period.

