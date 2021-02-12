Savoury Ingredients MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

Global Savoury Ingredients Market

Global Savoury ingredients Market is flavour enhancers which have the property of modifying flavours in the food with altering the natural features of the food. Global Savoury flavours are majorly used in the manufacturing of savoury products like frozen savoury meals and snacks. Global Savoury ingredients impart a pleasant sense of taste and aroma to the food especially because of effective seasoning.

Growing adoption of convenience food and change in lifestyles of the people are vital factors enable drive the Global savoury ingredients market. Furthermore, a rise in disposable income of the developing countries, changing food habits and consumption patterns, rise in demand for beverages and ready to eat foods are escalating demand for savoury ingredients market. However, harmful side effects associated with consumption of Global savoury ingredients, a rise in clean label movement by the consumers, growing concerns on consumption of natural and fresh food are expected to restrain the growth of savoury ingredients market.

The Global Savoury Ingredients Market is classified on the basis of type, origin, application and geographical regions.

Based on type, global savoury ingredients market is segmented as

Hydrolysed vegetable protein

Yeast extracts

Nucleotides

Monosodium glutamate

Hydrolysed animal protein

Others

Based on application, it is segmented as

Convenience food

Snacks

Frozen savoury food

Based on origin, it is segmented as

Natural

Artificial

Significant investments made in the development of savory products are expected to propel the demand for the savoury ingredients during the forecast period. Companies are adopting various growth strategies for development of savoury ingredients industry. Ajinomoto Company is offering its products in local regions in favor of the taste preferences of the particular region. Angel yeast has introduced new flavors and ingredients in Global savoury ingredients market and invested hugely in the production expansions. In July 2016, Angel yeast has launched new strong umami taste and kokumi taste savoury ingredients from yeast extracts.

Geographically Savoury Ingredients Market is segmented as Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East & Africa and Europe. North America is the leading market in Global savoury ingredients market followed by Europe owing to high consumption of convenience food, snacks, bakery products and beverages, However, rising awareness about the hazardous health issues by consumption of processed food is expected to dampen the growth of the Global savoury ingredients market. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the Global savoury ingredients market during the forecast period owing to rise in consumption of savoury food such as noodles, sauces, pickles etc. in India, China, and Japan.

Some of the players in Savoury Ingredients Market are Givaudan (Switzerland). Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Tate & Lyle plc (U.K.), Angel Yeast (China), Kerry Group plc (Ireland) to name some few.

In June 2016, Frutarom Savoury Solutions, an ingredients manufacturer launched listeria fighting additive ingredient

