Global Makeup/Cosmetics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics or artificial. Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne.

With the growth of population and improved standards of living, the demand for cosmetics is expected to drive the market. growing consumer demand for several skin-care care products such as face masks, peels, creams are key factors. High demand for anti-ageing products is expected to drive cosmetics demand considerably over the forecast period. Skin care category is one of the most technically advanced, complex and diverse categories of cosmetics. Products manufactured by the companies have to undergo many dermatological tests before they are introduced for final use in the market. Rising demands for herbal cosmetics is prompting the leading manufacturers to launch new herbal cosmetic products.

The eye makeup has witnessed significant change over the past decade. Face makeup is the largest revenue generator segment attributed to the increasing need of younger generation. Europe dominated the global cosmetics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

The global Makeup/Cosmetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Makeup/Cosmetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Makeup/Cosmetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olay

Maybelline

L’Oréal

Lakme

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

