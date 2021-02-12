Global Freight Transport Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Transport Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
JDA Software
Manhattan Associates
CTSI
Accenture
Descartes
DSV
HighJump Software
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
SNCF Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight Transportation Cost Management
Freight Security and Monitoring System
Freight Mobility Solution
Warehouse Management System
Freight 3PL Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Consumer & Retail
Energy & Power
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freight Transport Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
