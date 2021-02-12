Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Cardiac biomarkers are the substances released into the blood stream from the damaged muscle of the heart.

Scope of the Report:

Cardiac biomarkers are the substances released into the blood stream from the damaged muscle of the heart. These biomarkers are used to diagnose heart functioning, risk stratifications, and cardiac diseases in patients. Biomarker is a quantifiable and measurable biological parameter that includes an enzyme, hormones, and proteins, all associated with heart function, failure, or damage.

The global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cardiac Biomarkers Testing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

Troponins (T and I)

Myoglobin

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

Ischemia-modified Albumin (IMA)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Atherosclerosis

Others

