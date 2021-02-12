Global Social CRM Tools Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Social CRM combines the capabilities of social media management with traditional customer relationship management (CRM) software to help brands better engage their customers.

Scope of the Report:

Main features of Social CRM Tools include sales and marketing support, campaign support, peer to peer interaction, service centre enhancement, etc.

The global Social CRM Tools market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Social CRM Tools.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Social CRM Tools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Social CRM Tools market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Mitchell 1

Continuon

Acidaes Solutions

Oracle

Locobuzz Solutions

Sendible

Napoleon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

One-time License

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise