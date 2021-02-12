FM Software By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

This report covers market size and forecasts of FM Software, including the following market information:

Global FM Software Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global FM Software Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global FM Software Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global FM Software Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include IBM, Oracle, SAP, Archibus, Trimble, Broadcom, Accruent, Planon, FM:Systems, Ioffice, Maintenance Connection, MCS Solutions, Jadetrack, Metricstream, Facilities Management Express, Emaint, Hippo Cmms, Apleona, FSI, Indus Systems, Autodesk, Nemetschek, Archidata, Officespace, Facilityone Technologies, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Based on the Application:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

