Global Email Archiving Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report covers market size and forecasts of Email Archiving Software, including the following market information:

Global Email Archiving Software Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Email Archiving Software Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Email Archiving Software Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Email Archiving Software Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Barracuda Networks, MimeCast, Actiance, Carbonite (MailStore), Commvault, Exclaimer, Arcserve, TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited), Hornetsecurity, SolarWinds, The Email Laundry, GFI Software, Fookes Software, Sherpa Software, Jatheon Technologies, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Based on the Application:

Enterprises

Schools

Government

Banks

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Others

