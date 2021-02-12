Brain Computer Interface Market By Existing Services, Growing Demand, Top Industries, Size and Share, Forecast

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global brain computer interface market based on end user, technology, application, type, and component.

By component, the global brain computer interface market is segmented into software and hardware.

Based on type, the brain computer interface market is segmented into partially invasive, invasive, and non-invasive. Of these, the non-invasive segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on application, the brain computer interface market is segmented into smart home control, gaming and virtual reality, communication, and control, and medical. Of these, the medical brain computer interface applications will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the brain computer interface market is segmented into intracortical neuronal recording, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI),near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), electrocorticography (ECoG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), and electroencephalography (EEG).

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global brain computer interface market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Expanding research laboratories focusing on BCI development, increasing research and development initiatives, growing investments to develop advanced healthcare solution, growing demand for immersive gaming that adopts the BCI technology, increasing cases of neurodegenerative conditions like Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s and presence of key investors and key market players in the US, Mexico, and Canada are adding to the global brain computer interface market growth in the region. It is likely to grow at a 14.3% CAGR by 2024.

