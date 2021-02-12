Global Ransomware Protection Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Ransomware Protection market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ransomware Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ransomware Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Security(US)

Symantec Corporation(US)

Trend Micro(Japan)

FireEye(US)

Sophos(UK)

Bitdefender(Romania)

Kaspersky Lab(Russia)

Malwarebytes(US)

Zscaler(US)

SentinelOne(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Standalone anti-ransomware software

Secure web gateways

Application control

IDS/IPS

Web filtering

Threat intelligence

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Network protection

Endpoint protection

Email protection

Database protection

Web protection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ransomware Protection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ransomware Protection development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ransomware Protection are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.