Global Customer Information System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Customer Information System (CIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Information System (CIS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
SAP
Itineris
Hansen
Fluentgrid
Open International
Gentrack
Milestone Utility Services
Cayenta
Advanced Utility Systems
Engineering
Indra
Ferranti Computer Systems
Northstar Utilities
Vertexone
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and eCommerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
