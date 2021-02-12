Bin Liners Market (Opportunities, Challenges, Growth, Revenue)

According to the World Bank, waste generation rate is rapidly increasing and the amount of waste generated per person per day is approximately 0.74 Kg. Bin liners are one of the efficient solutions, which are used to control the amount of waste produced. Bin liners are the most convenient way of handling waste and are widely used worldwide.

Bin liners are manufactured in various colors, such as black, white, pink, green, etc. which easily helps to segregate different types of waste stored differently. They are also available in a variety of sizes depending on their end use. Most consumers prefer the black bin liners due to its negligible transparency. Bin liners provide the best hygiene solution for households and commercial kitchens.

The manufacturers of the bin liners are focusing on the biodegradable and compostable bin liners due to harmful impact of plastic bin liners in environment. Bin liners are used in inner sides of waste containers to keep the container sanitary by avoiding container contact with garbage.

Bin Liners Market: Dynamics

The rising demand for eco- friendly bin liners due to the increasing environmental awareness among the consumers is the primary driver for the bin liners market. The rising trend of online shopping reflects an increase in the bin liners market. Bin bags are enhanced with odor control benefits which is another factor driving the growth of the bin liners market. Bin liners are available in a variety of closures including tie top, straight top, etc. The tie-top type of bin liners is trending in the market due to its easy transportation and handling.

Implementation of stringent regulations and taxation by the government of most of the countries over the use of plastic bags to diminish the harmful effects on the environment are expected to restrain the bin liners market growth. The plastic bin liners are now prominently replaced by sustainable options in the hotels, house, offices and any other place where a bin liner is used. Owing to its value-added applications of bin liners, right from the handling of waste to transportation and distribution of garbage, the market for bin liners is expected to create significant growth and investment opportunities for players operating in the bin liner market, especially in the developing countries.

Bin Liners Market: Segmentation

Globally, the bin liners market has been segmented on the basis of material type, product type, capacity and end user.

On the basis of material type, bin liners market is segmented as –

Plastic HDPE LDPE Other

Paper

On the basis of product type, bin liners market is segmented as –

Square Bin liners

Pedal Bin liners

Swing Bin Liners

Vanity Bin Liners

On the basis of capacity, bin liners market is segmented as –

3 –20 liter

20-50 liter

50 -100 liter

100-200 liter

Above 200 liter

On the basis of end users, bin liners market is segmented as-

Commercial

Industrial

Bin Liners market: Regional Overview

China is expected to a large bin liner market in Asia Pacific, followed by India, and the market in these countries is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. North America followed by Western Europe bin liner market is projected to grow during the forecast period. The global bin liners market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

Bin Liners market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in bin liners market are –

Polaris

Just Bin Bags, Ltd.

BiohazardBags.

Ryston Industries Ltd

Biopak

Biotec Pvt. Ltd.,

POLYPAK PACKAGING.

Biobag Ltd

Elka Imports

Tuffy Brands (Pty) Ltd

Wipeout Ltd

