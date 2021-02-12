Reflective Tape Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2021 – 2031

Reflective tapes, also known as security tapes, reflect light back. Reflective tapes are one of the most user-friendly adhesive tapes. They are convenient to use with their simple peel and stick backing. Reflective tapes are easily visible, both during the day as well as at night. Reflective tapes are basically made from a technological blend of glass droplets, prisms and metals, which create an extremely reflective surface.

Intensifying demand for warning signage, especially in dark or dimly lit areas, to warn people from potential threats will give a boost to the reflective tape market.

Global Reflective Tape Market Dynamics

One of the key drivers expected to fuel the global reflective tapes market is rising applications of reflective tape in automotive & building and construction industries, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region. Frequent variations in security related features has paved the way for growth in customized requirements. This provides variety in sizes & colors to fit any unique requirement. Attributed to these above factors, the market for reflective tapes is expected to witness healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, there are certain factors which might hamper the global reflective tapes market. Developed economies are witnessing a sharp shift towards digitized signage, which is an important factor likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the reflective tapes market.

Global Reflective Tape Market Segmentation

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of product type, backing material type, thickness and by end use industry served.

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

Single Sided Reflective Tapes

Double Sided Reflective Tapes

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of thickness into:

Reflective Tape with thickness below 0.15 mm

15 mm – 0.2 mm

2 mm – 0.25 mm

25 mm – 0.3 mm

3 mm & above

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of backing material type into:

Plastic films-backed Reflective Tape PVC PET Others

Rubber-backed Reflective Tape

Foam-backed Reflective Tape

Metal Foils-backed Reflective Tape

Silicone-backed Reflective Tape

Others

The global reflective tape market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry served into:

Building and Construction Industry

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

Food & Beverages packaging

E-Commerce packaging

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare and Toiletries

Aviation and Shipping

General Industrial Electronics & Electricals Pharmaceutical & Medical Equipment Metal Working Industries Shipping & Logistics Industries Printing Industries

Others

Global Reflective Tape Market Regional Outlook

The global reflective tape market is segmented into seven regions: Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

Owing to the well-established construction and automotive industries, the North America region is presently leading the market for reflective tapes across the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to display double-digit growth over the forecast period as a result of rapid industrialization in emerging economies, such as China & India. Moreover, the market for reflective tapes in Middle East & Africa region is witnessing high demand from the construction industry. However, the Latin America market, over the last five years, has seen an economic slow-down in countries, such as Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, etc., and hence, the market for reflective tapes in this region is projected to witness sluggish growth.

Finally, summing the above regional scenario, the market for reflective tapes is projected to witness healthy rate of growth over the forecast period.

Global Reflective Tape Market Key Players

Some of the key players currently operating in the global reflective tape market are:

The 3M Company

Scapa Group Plc

AFT Company

Creative Safety Supply, LLC

Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd

Denka Company Limited

Avery Dennison Corporation

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

DM Reflective Material India PVT LTD

Albea S.A.

Reflectosafe

Lynvale Ltd

Seal King Ind Co.Ltd.

Lamatek, Inc.

GPI Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd

Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd.

