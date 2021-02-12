Desiccant Air Breathers Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2021-2031

Desiccant air breathers are efficient solutions designed to protect industrial equipment from moisture and particle contaminants. Desiccant breathers form the first line of defense against particulate contamination and many machinery manufacturers prefer desiccant air breathers as they facilitate operational efficiency while also lowering operating costs.

Desiccant air breathers get activated in case of a pressure change in systems, triggered by drop in fluid level. Desiccants, especially silica gel, absorb the moisture from the air which is passed through desiccant air breathers. Desiccant air breathers prevent rusting and oxidation and reduce maintenance cost on component wear and tear.

Desiccant air breathers are preferred across a wide array of applications, including new and retrofit equipment, gear boxes, storage tanks, and hydraulic reservoirs, among others. The outlook for the global desiccant air breathers market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Desiccant Air Breathers Market: Dynamics:

Desiccant air breathers are increasingly being integrated with check valves to increase the lifetime of the desiccant material, which is specially desired in case of gearboxes. The global desiccant air breathers market is expected to grow against the backdrop of growth in the automotive industry. The global desiccant air breathers market is anticipated to witness promising growth as lubricant contamination is one of the prime causes of machine failure. Many manufacturers have been quick to convert their existing machines to desiccant air breathers. This has been made possible as desiccant air breathers now come in a variety of shapes and sizes, which was not the case earlier.

Desiccant air breathers have become an integral part of companies’ efforts to enhance their maintenance and reliability optimization process. More companies are anticipated to adopt desiccant air breathers in the coming years, as it costs more to remove contamination from equipment than to prevent it in the first place. Manufacturers are also offering heavy-duty desiccant air breathers, which find applications in heavy-duty off-road equipment, mobile heavy equipment and can resist high temperatures and chemicals. To add to the convenience factor, manufacturers of desiccant air breathers are also offering products with color indicators.

Global Desiccant Air Breathers Market: Segmentation:

Globally, the Desiccant Air Breathers market has been segmented as.

On the basis of material, the global Desiccant Air Breathers market is segmented as.

ABS Plastic

Acrylics

Others

On the basis of silica gel content the global Desiccant Air Breathers market is segmented as.

< 0.5 lbs

5 – 1.5 lbs

5 – 2.5 lbs

5 – 3.5 lbs

> 3.5 lbs

On the basis of water retention capacity, the global Desiccant Air Breathers market is segmented as:

< 1 fl oz.

1 – 5 fl oz.

5 – 10 fl oz.

10 – 15 fl oz.

15 – 20 fl oz.

> 20 fl oz.

On the basis of end use, the global Desiccant Air Breathers market is segmented as.

Storage Tanks

Totes

Reservoirs

Mobile Equipment

Small Gearboxes

Transformers

Drums

Global Desiccant Air Breathers Market: Regional Outlook:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the leading contributor to the global desiccant air breathers market. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in industries, such as the automotive industry, which has been attracting foreign investment in billions. China and India are expected to spearhead the growth of the Asia-Pacific desiccant air breathers market during the forecast period. Desiccant air breathers are used in gearboxes and find applications in motoring.

The North America desiccant air breathers market is expected to make steady progress during the next ten years. The Western Europe desiccant air breathers market is expected to closely follow the North America desiccant air breathers market, in terms of volume. Germany is expected to account for the largest market share in the Western Europe region. The Japan desiccant air breather market is anticipated to register sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Desiccant Air Breathers Market: Key players:

Some of the key players operating in the global Desiccant Air Breathers market are.

Des-Case Corporation

Schroeder Industries

CSW Industrials Inc.

Drytech, Inc.

Trico Corporation

Bosch Rexroth USA

Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

