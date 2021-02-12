Soaker Pads Market || New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2031

Soaker pads, also known as absorbent pads, are widely used in the retail packaging to reduce the effects of purge weight loss caused due to storage. Apart from that, soaker pads are also used for packaging protection. Purge formation is common in meats during display. Soaker pads enable enhanced visual appearance and consumer appeal by minimizing color loss and purge formation.

Soaker pads are used by leading retail grocers across the globe. Soaker pads must be manufactured in line with established compostability standards. Soaker pads are accepted by retail grocers only if they are approved for full food contact. Apart from meats, soaker pads are also used for Asparagus and other food products to provide a constant supply of moisture. Manufacturers of soaker pads offer variety in terms of size and absorbency.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2395

Fast transforming landscape in the retail sector triggered by changing consumer habits is expected to force more soaker pads manufacturers to adapt with the growing demand for customizability. Product presentation is a key parameter which modern consumers use to screen products on display. Therefore, manufacturers of soaker pads have been making their products available in a variety of colors to boost their consumer appeal. The outlook for growth of the global soaker pads market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Soaker Pads Market: Dynamics

The global soaker pads market is expected to grow against the backdrop of the growth in the food retail sector across the globe. There have been many changes to materials used for soaker pads. The introduction of non-wovens in food soaker pads reduced consumption of tissue and fluff pulp food soaker pads, which were used initially. Manufacturers of soaker pads are expected to continue their shift in preference for non-wovens. Two of the leading manufacturers of soaker pads in the region – Novipax and Paper Pak – use non-wovens to form the highly absorbent top and bottom layers of the soaker pads.

The growth in the demand for soaker pads is also expected to boost the consumption of micro-perforated films for food packaging. There has been growth in consumption of fresh meat, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Consumption of fresh meat is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, by value. As more consumers turn to brick-and-mortar retail stores, the demand for soaker pads is expected to grow, with an increasing number of retailers focusing on consumer appeal of the product.

View Detailed Table of Content [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2395

Global Soaker Pads Market: Segmentation

Globally, the soaker pads market has been segmented as –

On the basis of material type, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Polyethylene (PE)

Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP)

Nov-woven fabrics

On the basis of product type, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Hard pad

Soft pad

On the basis of end use, the global soaker pads market is segmented as –

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Vegetables

Others

Global Soaker Pads Market: Regional Outlook

The North America soaker pads market is expected to be at the forefront of market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large and well-established retail sector in the U.S. and Canada. The soaker pads market in North America is largely consolidated, with Novipax and Paper Pak accounting for nearly 60 – 70% of the market value share. The Asia Pacific soaker pads market is expected to register high growth during the next ten years. Changing consumer shopping habits in countries in the region has been the key contributor to growth of the retail sector in the Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, the demand for packaged food has grown in the past few years, and is expected to gain momentum as consumers are shifting towards packaged food consumption. The soaker pads market in Europe is unlike its North American counterpart, and has many small producers. Also, meat packaging in the Western Europe region is less centralized. The growth of the soaker pads market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2395

Global Soaker Pads Market: Key players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global soaker pads market are –

Novipax, LLC

Paper Pak Industries

Sirane Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

Flavorseal LLC

CoCopac Limited

Ma’s Group Inc.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates