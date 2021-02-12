Global Professional A2P SMS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Professional A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional A2P SMS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Amazon Web Services

Plivo

Clickatell

Textmarks

Textmagic

Clockwork

SMS Matrix

SMS Central

Twilio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

