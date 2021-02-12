Water Treatment Agent By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Water Treatment Agent market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Treatment Agent market is segmented into

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Biocides & Disinfectants

Chelating Agents

Anti-foaming Agents

PH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Others

Segment by Application, the Water Treatment Agent market is segmented into

Municipal

Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Water Treatment Agent market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Water Treatment Agent market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Water Treatment Agent Market Share Analysis

Water Treatment Agent market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Water Treatment Agent business, the date to enter into the Water Treatment Agent market, Water Treatment Agent product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

GE(Baker Hughes)

Lonza

DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger

Suez S.A.