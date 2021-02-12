Global Electric Toothbrush Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

An electric toothbrush is an automatic toothbrush that operates with an electric motor in the handle which vibrates the head of the brush. It is more convenient than a manual toothbrush. They are available in two types rechargeable and battery-operated. Rechargeable electric toothbrushes are equipped with a rechargeable in-built battery which can be plugged into a wall socket while battery-operated toothbrushes require the battery to be replaced at regular intervals.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market Research is Estimated to be valued at USD 5,852.2 Million by 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period. Europe was the largest market for electric toothbrushes in 2018 and the regional market is expected to maintain its dominance during the review period. North America held a significant market share and was the second-largest market for electric toothbrushes in 2018. The market in the US is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 7.42% during the forecast period to be the largest country-level market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing product awareness followed by increasing per capita disposable incomes is the major factor driving the growth of the market in the region.

Rising awareness among people regarding the importance of oral hygiene is leading to the adoption of proper oral care routines, which is boosting the growth of the global electric toothbrush market. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies and product innovations acts as key driving factors for the growth of the market. Strategic collaborations between electric toothbrush manufacturers and dental care specialists are projected to positively affect market growth.

Segmental Analysis

The global electric toothbrush market has been segmented based on product type, end user, and region.

By product type, the market has been divided into rechargeable and battery. The rechargeable type segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. These toothbrushes work on an oscillating-rotating technology with 3-dimensional brushing actions, which is driving the growth of the segment. Rechargeable electric toothbrushes offer additional features over battery-powered and regular manual toothbrushes and the segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global electric toothbrush market has been classified as adults and children. The adults segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. Changing lifestyle and untimely eating patterns reduce the effectiveness of manual toothbrushes, which is fuelling the adoption of electric toothbrushes among adults. The segment is also projected to exhibit the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Players

Market Research Future recognizes Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Foreo AB (Sweden), Pursonic, LLC (US), Smilex (US), Kolibree SAS (France), Conair Corporation (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), and Wellness Oral Care (US) as the key players in the global electric toothbrush market.

