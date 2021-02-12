Calcined Alumina Market 2021 – 2031 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

Calcined Alumina also known as aluminum oxide is produced by continuous calcination of alumina at various temperatures. The properties of the final product can be controlled by the controlling the calcination temperatures. Calcined Alumina doesn’t undergo a loss in weight on firing and is harder compared to tungsten carbide or zircon.

Calcined alumina can sustain high temperatures and has explicit properties including high mechanical strength & hardness, refractoriness, electrical insulation and also has the ability to resist wear abrasion, chemical attack and corrosion. These properties make calcined alumina a vital product in applications including the manufacture of ceramic shapes, refractories and abrasives. Calcined alumina also finds applications as Polishing compounds, Fillers anti-slip agents, Paint & Coatings and Thermal Spray Powders.

Calcined Alumina Market: Dynamics

Demand for calcined alumina is driven by a number of factors. The major applications of calcined alumina include refractories & ceramics. The rising market penetration of high-quality steel accounts for the largest share in terms of application for refractories, in emerging economies, which drives the demand for high-end refractories, which are made from calcined alumina.

The growing building & construction industry further substantiates the growth. The growth in building & construction industry itself drives the calcined alumina market as it is the major end-user of steel, cement, glass & ceramics, etc, which are key application areas for calcined alumina. The price and performance of calcined alumina varies depending upon product density, particle size distribution and degree of purity.

Calcined Alumina Market: Segmentation

The global Calcined Alumina market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry and region.

Based on soda content, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Low soda

Medium soda

High soda

Based on grade, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Smelter

Specialty grade

Based on particle size, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Coarse

Medium

Fine

Based on purity, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

93%

93% – 99%

99% and above

Based on the applications, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

Refractory (cements, concrete, mortars, etc.)

Ceramics & Catalyst

Lapping & Polishing

Others

Based on the region, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS/Russia

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

The refractories application of Calcined Alumina is estimated to account for more than half of market share over the forecast period owing to the excellent heat, corrosion and wear resistance properties of calcined alumina.

Calcined Alumina Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographies, the global Calcined Alumina market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (the Asia Pacific excluding Japan) and MEA. Among the above-mentioned countries, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is estimated to account for more than 40% of global consumption with major producers having their manufacturing facilities in the region.

The region is also anticipated to witness a medium to high growth in the global Calcined Alumina market on the back of the emerging economies of India and China. These countries offer immense market potential for calcined alumina as the need for high quality steel would require more effective and efficient refractories offering higher performance, thereby consuming more quantities of calcined alumina. The paints & coatings application of calcined alumina is an emerging application for calcined alumina where it is used as a polishing agent for plastic, metal and glass.

APEJ also accounts for a major market share in the global paints & coatings market. Moreover, North America followed by Europe are projected to showcase low to medium growth in the global Calcined Alumina market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a mere single digit market share in terms of demand.

Calcined Alumina Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global Calcined Alumina market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Huber, Almatis, AluChem, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Orient Abrasives Ltd., Nabaltec AG, Sumitomo, Alteo, Motim, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and other key market players. The Calcined Alumina market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market.

