Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Scope of the Report:
In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest high-performance tire yarn market during the forecast period in terms of both value and volume. Europe is also likely to exhibit a sizeable demand for high-performance tire yarn during the forecast period.
The worldwide market for High-Performance Tire Yarn is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the High-Performance Tire Yarn in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Hyosung
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil
Kolon Industries
SRF Ltd
Firestone
Teijin
Milliken & Company
Indorama Ventures
Asahi Kasei
Maduratex
Kordarna Plus
Far Eastern Group
Century Enka
Cordenka
Shenma Industrial
Junma Tyre Cord
Jinlun Group
Jiangsu Haiyang
Shandong Xiangyu
Shifeng Group
Shandong Tianheng
Shandong Hesheng
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Polyamide Yarn
Polyester Yarn
Other
