Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, titled “Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”has been featured on WiseGuy Reports.

Drug Discovery Technologies market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drug Discovery Technologies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Affymetrix Inc.

Arqule Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Bayer Healthcare AG

Novartis AG

Astrazeneca plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biochips

High throughput screening

Pharmacogenomics

Genomics

Bioanalytical instruments

Bioinformatics

Nanotechnology

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Research institutes

Biotech companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

