Bleaching Agents Market Forecast to 2023 Available in New Report

Market Overview

Bleaching Agents Market is growing significantly over the past few years. The increasing use of bleaching agents in applications such as water treatment, textile, and food & beverages is a key driving force behind the elevated growth of the market. Bleaching Agents are also used for cleaning purposes and find a wide scope of applications in detergents, cleaning agents, and most importantly in the laundry, textile, and papermaking industry, among other numerous end-use industries.

However, household cleaning and industrial cleaning are the largest application areas of bleaching agents. Wide adoption and the demand from numerous growing end-use industries are key factors propelling the growth of the market. Continuing with the same trends; the market is estimated to perceive a significant increase. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global bleaching agents market is expected to witness substantial accruals by the end of 2023.

In its recently published research report, the market is expected to register a phenomenal CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018-2023). Increased absorption of bleaching agents by the prominent end-use industries would attribute to the growth of the market. Other factors fueling the growth of the bleaching agents market include growing population and improving economic conditions that have substantiated the industrialization, urbanization, and consumer purchasing power.

Increasing demand for bleaching agents-based products and favorable government regulations are expected to expand the size of the market during the review period, 2018-2023. On the other hand, spreading awareness among consumers towards the toxicity level associated with bleaching agents would present challenges to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the Bleaching Agents market appears fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale players. They incorporate strategic initiatives such as the acquisition, collaboration, product launch, and expansion to obtain a competitive advantage in this market. Manufacturers around the world are usually delivering uniform and clean product.

Players leading the global Bleaching Agents Market include Aditya Birla Chemicals (Grasim – India), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Solvay Chemicals Inc. (US), Hawkins, Inc. (US), Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. (US), Peroxychem (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland) and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. (India)

