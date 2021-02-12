Global AndCompanion Animal Health Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, titled “Global AndCompanion Animal Health Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”has been featured on WiseGuy Reports.

This report focuses on the global Companion Animal Health status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Companion Animal Health development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Zoetis

Nutreco

Merck

Elanco

Bayer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dogs

Equine

Cats

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Companion Animal Health status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Companion Animal Health development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Companion Animal Health are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

