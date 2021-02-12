Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market, Growth of Forecast to 2024

Growing health-conscious population is further driving the growth of the market. Government interventions in lowering the sodium content from the foods available to the consumers are influencing the growth of the market. Moreover, new product launches by the key players are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of sodium reduction ingredients may hamper market growth. Nevertheless, all these factors are anticipated to boost the global sodium reduction ingredients market growth at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

