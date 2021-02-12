Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Growth of Forecast to 2027

Growing acceptance of modern farming is adding fuel to the growth of crop protection chemicals market. Owing to the demand for improving the efficiency of crop protection chemicals, major players are investing in research and development which is further boosting the growth of global crop protection chemicals market. However, hazards associated with synthetic crop protection chemicals have led to several stringent regulations on the use of crop protection chemicals which may hamper the growth of crop protection chemicals market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.9% of crop protection chemicals market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

