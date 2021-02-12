Global Automotive Motor Oil Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Overview

The Global Automotive Motor Oil Market is expected to be valued at USD 28.30 Million metric tons by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period (2019–2026).

The report covers segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. The automotive motor oil is used to reduce metal-to-metal contact in order to minimize overall friction and reduce damage. The main advantage of motor oil is to protect and improve the overall functioning of engines in passenger car and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Moreover, the passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons. Such oils prevent the occurrence of corrosion and rust as well as obstruct the formation of deposits in the engine. There are four types of automotive motor oil which includes conventional motor oil, high-mileage motor oil, synthetic blend motor oil, and full synthetic motor oil.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the Key Industry Participants of the Global Automotive Motor Oil Market are Chevron Corporation (US), BP PLC (UK), Total (France), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), Petro‐Canada Lubricants Inc. (Canada), GP Petroleums Ltd (India), Caltex Australia (Australia), Petromin Corporation (Saudi Arabia), China National Petroleum Corporation (China).

Segmental Analysis

The global market for automotive motor oil market is segmented based on type, sales channel, and vehicle type. By type, the global automotive motor oil market is segmented into conventional, synthetic blend, full synthetic, and high mileage. The synthetic blend segment held the largest market share in 2018. The synthetic blend is also called semi-synthetic oil, which is manufactured from conventional and synthetic oil. This oil is manufactured to derive the benefits of both synthetic and conventional oil, while reducing their drawbacks. The synthetic blend provides much better protection and performance.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global automotive motor oil market spans across Europe, Americas, Greater China, Asia-Pacific.

In 2018, Europe dominated with a value of USD 6.31 million metric tons. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 7.47 million metric tons by 2026 with 2.1%CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is one of the prominent markets in the global automotive motor oil market. . The region strategically focuses to achieve a 20% reduction of emission by 2020. The European Union has set several standards for CO2 (carbon dioxide) and CO (carbon monoxide) emissions, which boost the demand for automotive motor oil.

