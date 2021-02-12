Marine Scrubber Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact: Demand, Overview, Price, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Key Findings, Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights

Global Marine Scrubber Market is projected to be valued at USD XX Million by 2026, with XX% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Marine scrubber system is a sulfur reduction technology that is installed in the boilers to minimize harmful emissions. Marine scrubber system is beneficial for vessels such as ships, cruises, and containers. These are installed in the exhaust system of containers and marine engines.

In 2019, Europe dominated the global marine scrubber market in terms of share: MRFR



The global marine scrubber market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be dominated by the UK owing to the implementation of government norms, along with the rise in shipbuilding activities. The increasing focus toward upgradation of naval shipyards, vessel maintenance, and MRO services will further boost the demand for marine scrubber in the region. In Asia-Pacific, the rising concern of pollution coupled with the increasing sulfur emissions from ships will drive the Asia-Pacific marine scrubber systems market. Moreover, government initiatives, along with R&D activities for sulfur abatement technologies, will positively enhance the market growth. North America is also expected to foresee positive trends in the upcoming years owing to the increasing shipping activities. The Middle East & Africa and South America are likely to come up with innovations due to technological advancements in the global marine scrubber system market.



The global marine scrubber market has been segmented based on technology, fuel, and application. Based on technology, the global market is divided into dry technology and wet technology. The dry technology segment is expected to hold a larger share of the global market during the forecast period on account of stringent IMO regulations regarding high levels of marine emissions. The cost-efficiency of dry technology would stimulate sales growth.



The Global Marine Scrubber Market is expected to register XX% CAGR during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global marine scrubber market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global marine scrubber market by technology, fuel, application, and region.

Technology Wet Technology Open Loop Closed Loop Hybrid

Dry Technology

Fuel MDO MGO Hybrid

Application Commercial Containers Tankers Bulk Carriers RO-RO

Offshore AHTS PSV FSV MPSV

Recreational Cruise Ships Ferries Yachts Navy

By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players



The key players operating in the global marine scrubber market are Kwangsung Co., Ltd (Mexico), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Yara International ASA (Norway), Hamon Research-Cottrell, Inc. (Belgium), CR Ocean Engineering (US), DuPont (US), Damen Shipyards Group N.V. (Netherlands), Langh Tech Oy Ab (Finland), Ecospray Technologies S.r.l. (Italy), Clean Marine AS (Norway), VDL AEC Maritime B.V. (Netherlands), Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), and Wartsila (Finland).

