Global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Molecular diagnostics has highly accurate detection capabilities that uniquely further advance antibiotic management.Molecular diagnostics is a collection of techniques used to analyse biological markers in the genome and proteome—the individual’s genetic code and how their cells express their genes as proteins—by applying molecular biology to medical testing.
In 2018, the global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Roche Diagnostics
Qiagen
Hologic
BD
Biomerieux
Agilent Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
Along With The Diagnosis
Liquid Biopsy
Other Molecular Diagnostics
Market segment by Application, split into
Cardiovascular
Neurology
Gastroenterology
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Molecular Diagnosis (MDx) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
