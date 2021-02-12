Global Agriculture Management Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Agriculture management software enables agribusiness companies to manage good quality, consistent, adequate, and on-time supply of crop by helping to manage and monitor all aspects of cultivation, monitoring, harvesting and financial part of crop.
In 2018, the global Agriculture Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Agriculture Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
FarmLogs
Granular
Climate
Agritec
FarmFlo
Cropio
Conservis
Agrivi
Fresh Deal
Farm Lead
EasyKeeper
Grain Hedge
Ag Exchange
Mercaris
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Agribusiness Companies
Factories
Agriculture Institutes
Large Scale Farms
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Agriculture Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Agriculture Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
