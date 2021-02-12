Jerry Cans Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth Insights, Major Factors, Top Company Profiles, Future Scenario, Opportunities and Forecast by 2023

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Jerry Cans Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global jerry cans market by its material, by capacity, by molding process by end use, and region.

Market Highlights

The growing sales of automobiles and various manufacturing activities across developing economies are opening new opportunities for the growth of the market. Jerry cans are used to store and transport various chemicals, oils, and lubricants. Growing demand for leakage-free and moisture resistant packaging is expected to generate growth opportunities for the jerry cans market. However, different regulations and standards associated with the packaging may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Research Analysis

For the purpose of this study, the global jerry cans market has been divided on the basis of five segments namely material, capacity, molding process, end user, and region. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into plastic and metal. Under the material segment, plastic accounts for the largest market share. Plastic jerry cans are preferred due to their durable, leakage-free, chemical and temperature resistant, and lightweight packaging.

On the basis of capacity, the market has been segmented into below 10 liters, 10 to 25 liters, and above 25 liters. Jerry cans below 25 liters capacity dominate the segment and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand from various applications like food & beverages and agrochemicals driving the growth of this segment. 10–25 liters segment is also expected to register substantial growth in the forecast period.an

On the basis of molding process, the market has been segmented as blow molding, injection molding, and extrusion molding. Blow molding dominates the molding process segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for transportation of oil, chemicals, and other for various industrial applications is driving the growth of this segment. Injection molding segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to increase in demand for safe and secure transportation of bulk liquids.

On the basis of end-use, the market has been segmented into chemicals & agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverages, and others. Oil & gas dominates the end-use segment of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for jerry cans across the oil & gas segment, attributed to growth in automobile sales and manufacturing activities. Food & beverages segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period mainly due to increase in demand for palm and other vegetables oils.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Jerry Cans market Scepter Canada Inc. (Canada), Mauser Group B.V. (Netherlands), Greif Inc. (US), Elkhart Plastics, Inc. (Indiana), Barrier Plastics, Inc (USA), WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Denios AG (Germany), Parekhplast India Limited (India), Yates Steels Ltd (UK), SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) and among others.

