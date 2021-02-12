Global Makeup Remover Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Global Makeup Remover Market is a product which helps in removing the color and makeup applied on the skin for enhancing aesthetics and appearance of a person. Surge in the usage of makeup and growing awareness regarding the use of makeup remover in order to avoid skin rashes and other damages are providing traction to the growth of the makeup remover market. Additionally, the advent of more personalized products for different types of skin is augmenting growth of the global makeup remover market.

The cosmetic industry has reformed significantly due to acceptance toward new and colored makeup products. However, the prolonged application of these products due to use of harsh chemicals may lead to side effects on the skin, which led to increasing consumption of makeup removers. This is a key factor propelling overall market growth and likely to be same in the coming years. Growing inclination toward plant-based and organic products is estimated to offer multiple opportunities for market growth in the coming years. Thanks to these opportunities, Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasted the growth at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, which will likely to expand the market to the value of USD 2.48 billion by the end of estimated time frame.

These products also provide important nutrients and minerals and nourish the skin with Vitamin E. and chamomile flower extract is bolstering growth of the global makeup remover market. Also, the market is getting benefit from augmented reality as well as increased penetration of digital platforms and online shopping portals. These platforms are playing a key role in the availability and accessibility of products in interior parts globally. Also, the integration of augmented reality to online portals offers the advantage of trying products virtually and gives freedom of choosing most suitable products. Such advancements in the technology are propelling growth of the global market for makeup remover.

Makeup Remover Market Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the Makeup Remover Market include L’Oréal S.A. (France), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), Unilever (UK), LVMH Moët Hennessy (France), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Avon Products Inc. (UK), Revlon, Inc. (US), and Beiersdorf AG (Germany). Presence of several players in the makeup remover market leads to make the market competitive and fragmented in nature.

Makeup Remover Market Segmentation

The makeup remover market is segmented on the basis of type, category, and distribution channel.

Based on the type, the global makeup remover market is categorized into liquid, gel, foam, and others.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into organic and conventional.

Based on the distribution channel, the makeup remover market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segmented in further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores.

Makeup Remover Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the makeup remover market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for makeup remover by accounting for 38.29% share in 2018. This growth is majorly attributed due to growing number of working women and rising attention toward personal care and aesthetics. Additionally, by observing robust opportunities in the region, the key players are increasingly introducing newer products in the region.

