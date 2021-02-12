Global Tool Refurbishment Service Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Tool refurbishment service refers to the activity of refurbishing completely worn or damaged tools to restore their original performance or to change them into tools for other purposes. Due to the large number of tools in machinery manufacturing enterprises, it is usually necessary to implement the recycling, classification and repair system of scrapped tools, so as to save metal materials, reduce costs and reduce the burden of tool workshops.

In 2018, the global Tool Refurbishment Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Tool Refurbishment Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tool Refurbishment Service development in North America, Europe, China and Australia.

The key players covered in this study

Stanley

Tool Fabrication

Tool Room Services Inc

Kane

Global Tooling Solutions

HELLEBUSCH Tool and Die, Inc

TEN Group

Master Abrasives Ltd

SB Simpson

Rhino Assembly

Bosch

Zygology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cleaning

Epoxy Removal

Repair

Re-lube

Inspection

Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Mold Tool

Thread Mills

Adjustable Reamers&Serrated Milling Cutters

Metal Cutting Tool

Indexable Tool

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Australia

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tool Refurbishment Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

