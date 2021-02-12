Global Smart Grid Technology Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Smart Grid Technology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Grid Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corp

Cisco Systems

Comverge Inc.

Cooper Power Systems, LLC

Echelon Corp

Elster Group SE

eMeter Corporation

GE Energy

Grid Net Inc.

Infrax Systems Inc.

Iskraemeco

Itron Inc.

Landis+GYR Ltd

OSIsoft LLC

Power Plus Communications AG

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SA

Trilliant Inc.

Ventyx Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Outage Management Systems (OMS)

Smart Meter

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

