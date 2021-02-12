Global SALES FORCE AUTOMATION Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Sales force automation technique involves usage of software to bring a certain level of automation to business tasks of sales which consists of sharing of information, sales analysis, forecasts, employee evaluation and customer management to name a few of the functions. Many businesses have their sales force automation software customized as per their requirements or choose from an existing software that meets their requirements. Whether the company is a small sized company selling limited products or a large scale organization carrying a diverse product range sales force automation have become an integral part of their sales process.

According to a Market Research Future report on Sales Force Automation Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023 the domain will grow at USD 8 Billion by 2023 at a 10% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. SME and startup companies are investing a lot in this sector so as to enable consolidation of their customer communication from various channels blogs etc. Sales force automation software are also able to help drastically reduce the amount of time that needs to be dedicated to complete certain mundane tasks. Sales Force Automation software also improve the level of customer service by personalizing it and thus leads to increase in the revenue levels of the company by allowing sales reps to reach more prospects and generate more income for the company.

The Sales Force Automation software also allows for effective opportunity management by using competitive intelligence functions and the sales teams in the organization. The factors that are driving the expansion of this sector are increased productivity, rise in employee efficiency, increased customer satisfaction and demand. Some of the restraining factors for sales force automation are difficulty in system adoption, maintenance cost, time elapsed due to data entry and difficulty to integrate with other MIS systems.

Latest Industry News:

Nov 2017 Salesforce has partnered with Google for an integration that will enable sales, marketing and advertising data to flow between the Analytics 360 Suite and Salesforce’s Marketing and Sales clouds. The integration will be available in early 2018 at no additional cost

Nov 2017 Vainu’s has decided to integrate with the Salesforce Sales Cloud. This integration will enable keeping useful data current and limit the risk of duplicate prospects within large sales teams.

Global Sales Force Automation Market – Segments

The global sales force automation market has been segmented on the basis of software, function organization type and region.

By Software: On-Premise Salesforce Automation System, Software-As-A-Service (Saas) Salesforce Automation System and Cloud-Based Salesforce Automation System.

By Organization Type: Small-Medium Scale Size Enterprise, Large Scale Enterprises.

By End- Users: Healthcare, Automotive, Media and Entertainments, Financial Sector and Others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Sales Force Automation Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of sales force automation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in sales force automation due to the presence of the major players and there invests in providing various customized solution that includes sales forecasting, call automation, proposal creation, product modeling, order management and others for the customer satisfactions .The sales force automation market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India are emerging markets for sales force automation market and expected to earn the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Global Sales Force Automation Market – Competitive Analysis

With the entry of new industry players in the Global Sales Force Automation Market, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the addition of new and advanced content types in the segment. Companies are aiming to capture & solidify their share of the market segment, by competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring quality product delivery and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Effective planning is essential in terms of business development so as to gain maximum returns on investment.

The prominent players in the global sales force automation market are Aptean Software Company (U.S.), Bullhorn Inc.(U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), NetSuite Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. Some of the other noteworthy companies are (U.S.), Sage Group Plc. (U.K), Salesforce.com Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SugarCRM (U.S.), and Zoho Corporation (India) among others.

