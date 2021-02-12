Global Log Management Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Log Management market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Log Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines
Intel Security
Solarwinds Worldwide
Splunk
Logrhythm
Alert Logic
Loggly
Alienvault
Veriato
Blackstratus
Sematext Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Energy & Utilities
Public Sector
Health Care
IT
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America