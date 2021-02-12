Global Bone and Joint Health ingredients Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Bone and joint health ingredients are termed to be the source of increasing nutritional level in bone and joints which will help in reduction of joint pain and strengthening of the bones. The different nutrition added to the bone and joints are calcium, prebiotic fiber, soy isoflavones and vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K. Among them, Soy isoflavones reduces the leaching of calcium in the bone and maintain bone mineral density which prevents bone loss. The different types of bone and joint health ingredients are Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Collagen, Omega-3 and others which are used in a wide range of products, thus, boosting the growth of the global bone and joint health ingredients market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4679

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the bone and joint health ingredients market

Synutra, Inc. (U.S.)

(the Netherlands)

Waitaki Bio (New Zealand)

Royal DSM NV (the Netherlands)

(U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

ALSO READ:https://foodbeveragesnutrition.wordpress.com/2020/07/03/bone-and-joint-health-ingredients-market-growth-development-trends-and-forecast-report-to-2024/

Market Forecast

Bone and joint health ingredients are the source of providing calcium, prebiotic fiber, soy isoflavones and vitamins such as vitamin D and vitamin K. Bone and joint issues seem to be a common issue in the growing population which is driving the global market of bone and joint health ingredients. Moreover, rising health concerns among the population is increasing its application in various product lines, which is adding fuel to the growth of global bone and joint health ingredients market.

Bone and joint health ingredients a wide range of application in industries such as pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, sweet and savory snacks, oils and fats, meat products, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts and many more, which is boosting the market’s further growth. Moreover, there is continuous focus on R&D by the key players which will surge the market growth of bone and joint ingredient market. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.4% of bone and joint health ingredients market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@industryreports/zWZMEqwEa

Downstream Analysis

Based on the type, bone and joint health ingredients are segmented into glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Collagen, Omega-3 and others. Glucosamine and Chondroitin are the majorly used bone and joint health ingredients. However, Omega-3 is projected to surge the market over the forecast period with its increasing application in various industries.

Based on application, bone and joint health ingredients are segmented into pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, sweet and savoury snacks, oils and fats, meat products, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others. Among all, the supplements segment is dominating the market owing to its popularity among the consumers as a source of providing health benefits. However, with the focus on R&D, the beverage and bakery & confectionery segments are likely to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

ALSO READ:https://mrfrresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/07/bone-and-joint-health-ingredients.html

Regional Analysis

The global bone and joint health ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global bone and joint health market followed by Europe. Increasing health conscious population in the U.S. and their inclination towards dietary supplement is driving the market for bone and joint health ingredients in North America. In Europe, the U.K. is dominating the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to the increasing bone and joint issues among the growing population followed by their increasing awareness for bone and joint health ingredients. Moreover, increasing application of bone and joint health ingredients in various industries has opened doors for its growth in rest of the world.

ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Bone-and-Joint-Health-ingredients-Market-07-03