Global Mountain Bike Footwear and Socks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

The popularity of digital and social media marketing has increased manifold in recent years. In addition, the age and gender targeted marketing options offered by major social media platforms made it easier for the companies to connect with the potential customers which has boosted the growth for mountain bike footwear and socks market .

However, athletic shoes and socks market is highly consolidated in North America accounting for more than 70% of the market where as global market is moderately consolidated. Smaller, specialized players have limited market share. The major players have well established brands, enjoy high brand recall among consumers as well as have large base of loyal consumers. This is considered to be a major barrier for new entrants in the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are boosting the global mountain bike footwear and socks market to grow at the CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period of 2017-2024.

Mountain bike footwear are specially designed shoes and socks for mountain biking. Also, mountain bike footwear provides various advantages of pedaling, control, safety and specificity.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4886

Key Players:

Shimano, Inc. (Japan)

Five Ten Footwear Company (US)

Diadora Sports Srl (Itlay)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

Louis Garneau Sports (Canada)

Giro (US)

Cannondale (US)

Mavik (France)

Fizik (US)

Northwave (Itlay)

ALSO READ:https://foodbeveragesnutrition.wordpress.com/2020/07/03/mountain-bike-footwear-and-socks-market-trends-size-and-forecast-report-2024/

Key players in the mountain bike footwear and socks market are inclined towards partnership with different companies and events for product promotions and expanding their geographical presence. Additionally, the companies are inclined towards new product launch and strengthening their product portfolio. The companies are highly focusing on partnership with various events to pave a sustainable growth and expand its business through a long term strategic move.

Segmentation:

The global mountain bike footwear and socks market is segmented by type, end-user, distribution channel and region.

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@consumergoods/HCZMRsrX3

Region Analysis:

The global mountain bike footwear and socks market is segmented into North America, South America Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW).

Among the North American countries, the US is majorly driving the market of mountain bike footwear and socks market in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.30% during the review period. In Asia Pacific region, China is expected to hold 33% market share in the year 2017.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our cooked research report (CRR), half-cooked research reports (HCRR), raw research reports (3R), continuous-feed research (CFR ) along with market research & consulting services.

ALSO READ:https://mrfrresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/07/mountain-bike-footwear-and-socks-market.html

MRFR team have prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and productive services to our customers. Our market research study depends on products, services, technologies, applications, end-users and market players for global, regional and country level market segments which enables our clients to know more consequently do more which gives them answer for their each and every important question .

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meeting with industry experts and does industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Mountain-Bike-Footwear-and-Socks-Market-07-03