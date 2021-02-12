Global Air Care Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Air care products are defined as products that are used for indoor air purification. A new report on the global air care products market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), estimates that this market experience expansion at a 2.58% CAGR and during the review period (2017-2023). Regarding monetary valuation, the worth of this market can be and USD 13,105.07 Mn and by the end of the forecast period.

The global Air Care Products Market has been segmented based on product type, which includes spray air fresheners, electric air fresheners, car sir fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air fresheners, liquid air fresheners, and others. The spray air fresheners segment is projected to account for maximum market proportion at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global air care market is segmented into retail and business to business. Among both, the retail market segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 2.51% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Air care products are used to eliminate the bad odor and to keep the surrounding fresh. These products are available in various forms including sprays, oils, candles, blends, and others. Different fragrances in this product has given an opportunity to the consumers to choose with the desired fragrance according to their need. Air care product helps to keep the indoor environment clean and odor free.

Major Key Players Analysis:

Procter & Gamble Co

Reckitt Benckiser Group,

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products

Henkel AG & Company, KGa

Church & Dwight Co.

Farcent Enterprise Co.

Rising disposable income has affected the consumer’s spending behavior. Consumers are found to hold more priority for quality products, which keeps their surrounding clean and fresh. Owning to these major factors, the demand for air care products is experiencing a surge in the global market. Escalating demand has encouraged the manufacturers to bring in innovations in their product line to expand their consumer base. Innovations in the existing product line and new product launch helps the manufacturers in creating brand identity and product differentiation

Owing to rising health awareness, consumers are found to have high demand for chemical-free air fresheners. Rising health concerns among the consumers about the demerits of inhaling chemicals released from the air fresheners have a positive impact on the natural air care in air care market. The rising consumers’ preference for natural air cares will be considered one of the major drivers for air care products market.

All the factors are augmenting Air Care Market to grow at the CAGR of 2.47% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

