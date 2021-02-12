Global PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Research Future published a research report on “Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report- Forecast to 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Overview

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to be valued at USD 63,109.7 Million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The report covers segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Personal protective equipment (PPE) are equipment that will protect the user against health or safety risks at work. PPE are products that the user can wear or hold to remain protected against risks either at work, whilst engaging in leisure activities or at home. Statistics on fatal and major work accidents indicate the importance of protection and prevention, for which personal protective equipment plays an important role. There are various types of PPE which includes gloves, safety glasses and shoes, earplugs or muffs, hard hats, respirators, or coveralls, vests and full body suits.

Key Players

Some of the Key Industry Participants of the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market are ANSELL Ltd (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Delta Plus Group (France), Alpha Pro Tech (Canada), Metric AG & Co. KG. (Germany), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW) (US), MSA (US), Lakeland Inc. (US), Radians, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), and Sioen Industries NV (Belgium).

Personal Protective Equipment Global Market – Segmentation

The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is segmented based on product, industry, and hazard. On the basis of product, the hands & arm protection segment is expected to dominate the global market. The hand and arm protection equipment protect the skin from the absorption of chemicals, thermal burns, electrical dangers, bruises, abrasions, cuts, punctures, harmful substances, fractures or amputations. Protective equipment for the hand and arm protection includes gloves, finger guards, and arm coverings. Furthermore, this segment also includes protective gloves, wrist cuffs and armlets, and elbow protectors.

By industry, the manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market. The manufacturing industry requires personnel protective equipment to mitigate the risks associated with processes such as cutting, grinding, welding, and casting. The personnel protective equipment extensively used in the manufacturing industry include helmets, bump caps, hoods, protective visor, welding helmets, safety glasses, protective goggles, ear protection, headsets, breathing apparatuses, masks, respirator filters, gloves, clothing, safety shoes, overshoes, and safety boots.

On the basis of hazard, the chemical segment is expected to dominate the market. Chemical hazard result in skin and eye irritation, organ damage, cancer, respiratory problems, fire and smoke-related injuries. The personnel protective equipment that are commonly used to minimize the impact of chemical Hazard on a worker includes pants and closed-toe shoes, chemically resistant gloves, laboratory coats, and eye protection gear.

Personal Protective Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the global personal protective equipment market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World.

In 2018, North America dominated with a value of USD 15,002.5 Million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 21,941.8 Million by 2025 with an impressive 5.68% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is one of the prominent markets in the global personal protective equipment market. The existing infrastructure and major players in this region provide the market in North America with various opportunities for significant growth in the forecast period. Moreover, these major players are closely working with the key safety industry standard setting groups and trade associations to facilitate the growth of the market in the region. Such associations include the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA). Furthermore, the US dominates the personal protection equipment market due to the large workforce and established industries in the country.

In 2018, Europe held the second largest market share in the personal protective equipment market. Europe has witnessed rapid growth in the recent times owing to the strict government regulations related to design, manufacture and marketing of personal protective equipment. The region witnesses high awareness regarding workers safety among industrialist and government officials, which significantly increases the adoption of personal protection equipment in end-use industries. Moreover, Germany has dominated in this region in terms of both value and volume. With new reforms regarding safety of workers and secure workplaces the personal protection equipment market is expected to create opportunities for growth and development in this region. However, the high import of raw materials for the manufacturing of personal protection equipment are expected to impact the production and consumption in the domestic region. Additionally, the large workforce across manufacturing facilities owing to the presence of leading manufacturers from the automotive, chemical, and electronics sectors are expected to lead to the demand for personal protection equipment in Europe. In 2018, the regional market was valued at USD 11,832.3 million, which is expected to reach USD 16,605.7 Million by 2025 with a 5.06% CAGR during the forecast period.

The market Asia-Pacific is one of the significant markets for global personal protection equipment owing to the presence of emerging economies, such as India and China, which is expected to raise the demand for personal protective equipment during the forecast period. Investments due to government initiatives for worker safety and security and rapid industrialization, across chemicals, food, automobiles, and the electronics sector are expected to be the major factor increasing the demand for personal protection equipment in this region. Moreover, the international companies consistently import cost-effective raw materials and personal protection equipment from this region. Considering the exports of personal protection equipment in the global market, the Asia-Pacific countries are leading. Such factors are expected to lead to the growth of the personal protective equipment market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The regional personal protective equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 16,012.5 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period.

