Global Li-ion Batteries Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Li-ion Batteries Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

The global li-ion batteries market size was valued at $42467.86 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $124138.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.56% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by type, including Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide. By application, the li-ion batteries market is classified into Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Energy. On the basis of region, the li-ion batteries industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Type:

– Lithium Manganese Oxide

– Lithium Iron Phosphate

– Lithium Cobalt Oxide

– Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide

– Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

By Application:

– Automotive

– Industrial

– Consumer Electronics

– Energy

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the li-ion batteries market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– LG Chem Ltd.

– Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

– Panasonic Corporation

– TDK Corporation

– GS Yuasa Corporation

– China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd.

– Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.

– Sonnen GmbH

– Saft Groupe S.A.

– Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global li-ion batteries market.

– To classify and forecast global li-ion batteries market based on type, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global li-ion batteries market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global li-ion batteries market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global li-ion batteries market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global li-ion batteries market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of li-ion batteries

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to li-ion batteries