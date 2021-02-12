Global India Rice Milling Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

Market Scenario:

With the growing rice milling market in India, there is seen an increase in the demand of the rice milling machineries across the country. In last few years there has been an increase in the number of foreign players in the rice milling market in the country. The reason lies in the supportive policies and regulations, which promote new rice mills and the government offers various facilities to the new entrants in the market. This has offered flourishing market for the rice milling machinery manufacturers, both the national and international ones.

Furthermore the demographics of the country is such that rice is one of the most sort after food grain in the Indian agriculture. The monsoon and the terrain across the regions of North India, East India and South India supports the rice cultivation of various grades and qualities. However there are few factors such as lack of proper storage and warehousing facilities along with crop failure restraint the market growth.

The India Rice Milling market is expected to reach market size of USD 392.6 million by 2022. It is expected to grow at 3.51% CAGR during the forecast period.

Study Objectives of India Rice Milling Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the India Rice Milling market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the India Rice Milling market based on tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North India, South India, East India and West India.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, application and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the India Rice Milling market

India Rice Milling Market: Segmentation

Regional Analysis:

East India dominates the India rice milling market with 37.21% of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period. The share is attributed to the increased government initiatives and planned investments in rice milling industries are driving the market. North India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The major player operating in the market of India rice milling market are Buhler Group, G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Fowler Westrup, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Perfect Equipments, and Patker Engineers.

The report for India Rice Milling Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

