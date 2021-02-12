Global VOD Market Research Report 2020-2026

VOD market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global VOD market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Netflix

Apple Inc

Comcast Corporation

Amazon Video(VoD)

YouTube

Vudu,Inc

Hulu

Dish Network

Home Box Office

Sky UK Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animation

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America