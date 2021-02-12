Traffic Management Market 2021 Global Opportunities, Future Plans and Growth by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Traffic Management Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The traffic management market 2020 is on track to reach a valuation of roughly USD 65 Billion by 2023, confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR also reveals that the market size can expand at a striking rate of 20% between 2017 and 2023, which is the appraisal period.

Primary Boosters and Main Deterrents

The exploding global population has boosted the number of vehicles that are plying on the roads, leading to more traffic-density as well as road accidents. These factors have pushed the need for a sound traffic management system, especially with the industrialization rate speeding up across countries. The surge in employment also increases the need for traffic management systems, wherein people are better able to manage their time.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3199

The traffic management market across the globe benefits from the surge in urbanization, increasing government initiatives to improve traffic infrastructure, and the mounting public concern with regard to safety. The sped up urbanization has booted the traffic density levels, making commuting arduous for people.

While developed nations are increasingly improving their traffic infrastructure, more and more emerging countries are incorporating modifications to enhance the quality of their traffic management systems. The market also involves the use of cloud services that help drivers by providing them with all the necessary data and information. With the soaring number of smart cities, the growth potential of the Traffic Management Market is also increasing.

Key Players

The prominent players in the traffic management market are – Accenture PLC (Ireland), Atkins Group (U.K.), Cellint (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Citilog (France), Cubic Corporation (U.S.), EFKON AG (Austria), Esri (California, U.S.), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Traffic Management Market – Segmentation

The market for traffic management has been considered for component and systems.

The traffic management market segments, with respect to component, include hardware, service and software. The types of hardware are surveillance cameras, sensors, display boards, and others. Software-based market segments are route guidance, smart signaling, smart surveillance and traffic analytics. Services listed in the report are consulting, deployment and integration and support and maintenance. The hardware-based segment, surveillance cameras, can note incredible growth in the coming years, as they are used extensively in almost every traffic management-related activity, including identifying violations, monitoring of traffic flow and more. These cameras also help operators in detecting and verifying incidents via real-time monitoring as well as evaluation.

Global Traffic Management Market – Regional Analysis

The geographical distribution of the traffic management market covers Europe, North America, APAC or Asia Pacific, and RoW or Rest-of-the-World.

With the growing number of traffic management projects in Europe, and the continuous advancements in the Information and Communication Technology sector, the traffic management market in Europe can take the lead in the years to come. Surging deployment of smart traffic management software, such as smart signaling and route guidance, the regional market is all set to note further success in the following years. Considerable investments in smart transportation and smart city projects paired with the mounting need for sound traffic management as well as control mechanism also facilitates market expansion in the region. Moreover, top players are striving to get a better position in the region, by adopting marketing hacks like partnerships and collaborations and more. To illustrate, in August 2019, Costain (construction and engineering firm based in the UK) collaborated with SWARCO to build road message signs across the country.

APAC is on track to rank among the top markets for traffic management, on account of the escalating traffic congestion and the surge in measures to improve the situation. The region can achieve the highest growth rate over the coming years, given the strong backing from the government in the form of Smart City initiatives in India and China. Apart from this, massive interest in owing more number of vehicles among the people due to their increasing disposable income indirectly boosts the growth of the traffic management market in the region.

Get Access to Other Reports:

https://reportedtimes.com/collaborative-robots-market-2021-global-industry-size-sales-revenue-company-profile-developments-and-regional-forecast-2023/

https://reportedtimes.com/intent-based-networking-ibn-market-2021-global-trends-analytical-overview-sales-revenue-company-profile-and-regional-forecast-2023/

About Us:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.