Global Drum Dumper Market Research Report 2025

Drum Dumper is the drum handling equipment, which is a cost-effective method of discharging bulk solid materials from drums and works as the drum is raised by a single hydraulic cylinder or electric motors until material discharges from the drum, onto the chute, and into a receiving vessel. The drum dumper includes several components such as drum lifter and tilter, forklift drum rotator, and lift equipment. It is used as it allows smooth, unobstructed discharge of free-flowing materials as well as non-free-flowing products containing large agglomerates dumping. Furthermore, the drum dumpers are widely used for charging coaters, filling hoppers, reactors and other process vessels, dispensing applications, and discharging powders, granules, pellets and tablets.

Global Drum Dumper Market is expected to witness 6.85% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025, and the global drum dumper market size is expected to reach USD 1854 Million by 2025.

A drum dumper is widely used in the food, chemicals, pharmaceutical, industrial, and other industries for safe and efficient drum dumping at various heights and serve a wide range of applications, including drum dispensing in hazardous and non-hazardous areas. However, the limited adoption of drum dumpers in small scale industries is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing trend of mass production to minimize the production cost in major end-use industries is expected to add to the growth of the drum dumper market during the forecast period.

The increasing investments by the major manufacturers for carrying out R&D activities in the field of drum dumper development to enhance the overall drum dumper performance, efficiency, are expected to offer promising growth opportunities for the global drum dumper market players.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL DRUM DUMPER MARKET

The global drum dumper market is segmented based on power source, product type, and application, and region. Based on power source, the global market is segmented into hydraulic and electric. Based on product type, the global drum dumper market is segmented into portable drum dumpers and stationary drum dumpers. By application, the global market is segmented as food, chemicals, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others.

By power source, the electric drum dumper segment is expected to register a higher growth rate until the end of the forecast period. The increasing awareness and demand for precision and accuracy in the industrial applications to minimize the process waste and improve operational efficiency is expected to drive the demand for electric Drum Dumper machines during the forecast period. By application, the industrial segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing applications of drum dumper in a number of industrial operations.

Geographically, the global drum dumper market is segmented into four major regions, which are Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The drum dumper market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global drum dumper market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the manufacturing, chemical, and food industries in countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia, is expected to increase the demand for drum dumpers during the forecast period.

Prominent Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Drum Dumper Industry are METO Systems (US), Valley Craft Industries (US), Vestil Manufacturing Corp. (US), Beacon Industries (US), Flexicon Corporation (US), Wuxi Tongyang Machinery (China), National Bulk Equipment, Inc. (US), Liftomatic Material Handling, Inc. (US), Drum Runner (US), Ruger Industries (David Round Company) (US), KIJEKA Engineers (India), Air Process Systems & Conveyors Co., Inc. (US), Easy Lift Equipment (US), and K.Y Industries (India).

The Market Research Future report on the global drum dumper industry covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historic and forecasted global drum dumper market size, in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Intended Audience

Drum dumper manufacturers



End use industry players



Drum dumper component manufacturers



Drum dumper raw material suppliers

