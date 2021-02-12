Global Plastic Packaging for Food and Beverage Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2016-2027

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Flexible Plastic Packaging

Rigid Plastic Packaging

Segment by Application

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

By Company

Amcor

Alpla

Sealed Air

Aptar Group

Linpac

RPC

Constantia Flexibles

KP

APPE

Berry Plastics

Greiner Packaging

Ampac Holdings

Huhtamaki

Mondi

Sonoco

Ukrplastic

Wipak Group

Southern Packaging Group

Beautystar

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

